RCMP looking for 2 home invasion, armed robbery suspects in Moncton

RCMP in Moncton are looking for two suspects in a home invasion and armed robbery.

Police responded to an apartment on Wesley Street just before 3:30 a.m. Sept. 27. Four people were in the home and one man was assaulted. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

It was reported two men had broken in and left the apartment with some money and personal effects.

The two suspects are described as six-feet-tall with medium builds and both were wearing dark clothing and masks over their faces.

Police note they also “spoke English without accents.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers.