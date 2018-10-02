Teen has cellphone stolen while waiting for bus in Halifax

Police are looking for four teens after a 13-year-old boy had his cellphone stolen while waiting for a bus in Halifax Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police say at 7 p.m., the teen was waiting for a bus at the corner of Robie Street and Quinpool Road when he was approached by the suspects.

Police say after demanding he hand over his cellphone, the suspects fled towards the Mainland Commons.

Officers are looking for two boys and two girls between the ages of 13 and 15.

The suspects are described as a black male with a black bandanna and black hoodie, a white male with shaggy long hair, a red hat and a white jacket, a black female with glasses, a black hoodie and dark leggings, and a white female with black hair, a black long sleeve shirt and dark leggings.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.