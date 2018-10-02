N.S. massage therapist faces 6 sex assault charges after more alleged victims come forward

A Nova Scotia massage therapist who has already been charged with sexual assault is now facing additional charges after more alleged victims came forward.

Martin Huybers, 52, of Upper Nine Mile River was first arrested in July.

A woman had reported to police she had been sexually assaulted on two occasions at a wellness centre in Elmsdale in 2016.

Another person then made similar allegations and Huybers was charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Since then, five more alleged victims have come forward and on Sept. 13, police charged Huybers with six additional counts of sexual assault.

He has been released on conditions to not be alone with females in his professional practice and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Oct. 29 to face the new charges.

The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing and they’re continuing to reach out to potential victims.

Anyone who feels they may have been victimized is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.