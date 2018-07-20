N.S. man facing charges after 2 women say they were sexually assaulted at wellness centre

A 52-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing several charges after two women came forward to say they were sexually assaulted at a wellness centre.

Police say they began investigating a complaint earlier this month from a woman who said she was sexually assaulted on two occasions at a wellness centre on Highway 2 near Elmsdale, N.S.

The RCMP say the woman alleges the assault occurred during massage therapy sessions at the centre two years ago.

They say that since she came forward, another person made similar allegations against the same person.

They have charged Martin Huybers of Upper Nine Mile River with three counts of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on Aug. 27.