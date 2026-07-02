BC Highway Patrol dashcam illustrates dangers of passing on the right

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The BC Highway Patrol has released dashcam video illustrating the dangers of passing motorists on the right, especially for motorcyclists.

The footage shows what happened last month on Highway 1 near East 1st Avenue.

A patrol officer was in heavy traffic when he was passed by a black Harley-Davidson on the right shoulder.

When the officer turned on his lights and siren, a blue pickup truck signalled and pulled off to the right as required by law.

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However, the motorbike rider continued to try to pass on the right and crashed into the truck.

“Passing on the right enrages other motorists, but that’s not the main reason that it’s illegal,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said in a release.

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“The side of the road has rocks, sand, garbage, shredded truck tires and other hazards, and if someone pulls off the road suddenly, you could end up badly hurt or worse.”

Luckily, the rider, a 37-year-old Chilliwack man, wasn’t seriously hurt. But after appearing to confront the pickup driver, he was arrested by the officer.

He was released, but not before he was handed more than $300 in fines.

His motorbike, which was too damaged to ride, was impounded.