Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after rash of ATV thefts in September

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a rash of ATV thefts in the province in September.

Members of the Halifax District RCMP are asking for the public’s help with locating two ATVs while Inverness District RCMP are attempting to locate an ATV that was allegedly stolen from a home in Long Point, N.S.

Police say a blue 2011 Kawasaki KRF-750 side-by-side was stolen from a property on West Ship Harbour Road in Ship Harbour, N.S., sometime between Sept. 16 and Sept. 30.

The keys were not with the vehicle at the time of the theft.

RCMP in Inverness say that a yellow 2007 Can-Am Outlander XT 800cc was stolen from a locked shed on Highway 19 in Long Point, N.S. during the night of Sept. 25.

They believe the vehicle was driven away from the scene towards Judique, N.S.

An orange 2016 Can-Am Renegade 570CC ATV was also stolen in September.

The ATV, which has a 3,500-pound winch installed on the front with bright orange handguards on the handlebars, was taken from the backyard of a residence on Peggy’s Cove Road in Glen Margaret, N.S., On Sept. 30.

Anyone with information on the thefts is urged to contact police or to call Crime Stoppers,