27-year-old Halifax woman dead after fatal collision in Bedford

A 27-year-old woman is dead after a fatal crash in Bedford, N.S., on Sunday.

Police say they responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 102 at approximately 1:32 a.m.

READ MORE: Lunenburg man dead after fatal crash on Nova Scotia highway

Their initial investigation has determined that a 2002 Lexus ES300 left the road after the driver attempted to avoid an animal in the roadway.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 27-year-old woman from Halifax, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the driver — also a 27-year-old woman from Halifax — to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WATCH: Family feels frustrated after a crash next door left their home reeking of oil

An RCMP collision analyst arrived on the scene, and police say the on-ramp at Exit 3 was closed until 7:30 a.m.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.