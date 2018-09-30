Canada
September 30, 2018 10:09 am

27-year-old Halifax woman dead after fatal collision in Bedford

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Bedford, N.S., that killed a Halifax woman.

File / Global News
A A

A 27-year-old woman is dead after a fatal crash in Bedford, N.S., on Sunday.

Police say they responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 102 at approximately 1:32 a.m.

READ MORE: Lunenburg man dead after fatal crash on Nova Scotia highway

Their initial investigation has determined that a 2002 Lexus ES300 left the road after the driver attempted to avoid an animal in the roadway.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 27-year-old woman from Halifax, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the driver — also a 27-year-old woman from Halifax — to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WATCH: Family feels frustrated after a crash next door left their home reeking of oil

An RCMP collision analyst arrived on the scene, and police say the on-ramp at Exit 3 was closed until 7:30 a.m.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bedford
Bedford crash
Halifax woman killed Bedford crash
Highway 102
Highway 102 crash
Highway 102 traffic
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News