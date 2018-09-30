Canada
Lunenburg man dead after fatal crash on Nova Scotia highway

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that took place in Gold River, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Highway 103 in Gold River, N.S., on Saturday.

Police say they responded to the site of the single-vehicle collision at 5:16 p.m.

A 2018 Honda Ridgeline reportedly left the highway and travelled down an embankment. The driver, a 77-year-old man from Lunenburg County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 79-year-old woman from Lunenburg County, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by paramedics.

The Mounties say an RCMP collision analyst arrived on the scene, and traffic was down to one lane for a period of time.

The highway is now open, and police say their investigation is ongoing.

