Water main break closes Macdonell Street in Guelph’s downtown core

A water main break in downtown Guelph forced a stretch of Macdonell Street to close on Monday.

The city said the break happened just east of Wyndham Street early in the morning.

Guelph police closed Macdonell Street between Wyndham and Carden streets while crews made repairs.

“Water is bubbling up and pooling on the street, which has caused the road to sink,” the city said in a news release.

Water main repairs were scheduled to be completed by Monday night and the road will be repaved on Tuesday, the city added.

Guelph Transit buses were detouring around the closure, but still had access to Guelph Central Station.

Sidewalks along both sides of Macdonell Street were kept opened.

