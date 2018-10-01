Evacuation alert issued for residents near landslide in northern B.C.

An evacuation alert has now been issued for residents near the site of a landslide that occurred in northern B.C.

The slide happened in the Old Fort area, northwest of Prince George, and near a gate to the Site C hydroelectric project.

The landslide has damaged a road to the small, isolated community and the Old Fort Road, just south of Fort St. John, is closed until further notice after the hillside shifted early Sunday.

The Peace River Regional District has now issued an evacuation alert for those in the area.

The alert is for all properties east of 7605 Old Fort Rd. (this does not include 7605 Old Fort Rd. itself) in the Old Fort Subdivision. See a map here.

An evacuation alert means residents can leave their homes if they feel it is necessary to do so. The regional district says residents who evacuate will be provided assistance with food and lodging in Fort St. John through the reception centre at the Pomeroy Sports Centre, 9324 96th St., Fort St. John.

Residents may also stay in their homes but should know they will not be provided additional support at this time.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure have advised that the road will not be repaired for a number of days and no alternate vehicle route exists at this time.