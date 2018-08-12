BC mudslides
August 12, 2018 12:58 pm
Updated: August 12, 2018 1:52 pm

Mudslides lead to multiple highway closures across B.C. Interior

By Online News Producer  Global News
Rain has finally come to B.C. but the wet weather has also triggered several mudslides on the province’s highways.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions 23 km west of Savona. Debris removal is taking place, according to DriveBC, and officials hope the road will open to single-lane alternating traffic by noon Sunday.

Mudslides have also shut down sections of Highway 97, including both directions at Clinton and northbound at the junction with Highway 1.

Highway 99 has been closed in both directions at Hat Creek Corner outside Ashcroft. No detour is available.

More to come…

