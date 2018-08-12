Mudslides lead to multiple highway closures across B.C. Interior

Rain has finally come to B.C. but the wet weather has also triggered several mudslides on the province’s highways.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions 23 km west of Savona. Debris removal is taking place, according to DriveBC, and officials hope the road will open to single-lane alternating traffic by noon Sunday.

UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy1 23 km west of Savona due to mudslide. Alternate route via #BCHwy5 north. Debris removal in process, estimated time of opening to single lane alternating traffic is 12:00 PM. Next update 9:30 AM. https://t.co/cbbw7Nkvdz — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 12, 2018

Mudslides have also shut down sections of Highway 97, including both directions at Clinton and northbound at the junction with Highway 1.

REMINDER – #BCHwy97 is CLOSED in both directions at #ClintonBC because of a Mud slide. Assessment in progress. Detour via #BCHwy5 and #BCHwy24. Next update 9 AM.https://t.co/MSGUUbRqMW — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 12, 2018

Highway 99 has been closed in both directions at Hat Creek Corner outside Ashcroft. No detour is available.

REMINDER – #BCHwy99 is CLOSED in both directions at Hat Creek Corner because of a Mud slide. Assessment in progress, no detour available. Next update 9 AM.https://t.co/WCJhnwlgyk — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 12, 2018

More to come…