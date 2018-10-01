Peterborough man arrested following rash of break and enters

A Peterborough man has been arrested in connection with a rash of break and enters and thefts in the city last month.

Police say the first incident occurred on Sept. 20 when a man broke into a Charlotte Street residence and stole items including bank cards. Police say the accused attempted to use a bank card at a convenience store.

On Sept. 22, a man broke into a Lansdowne Street West restaurant by smashing a glass door. The suspect stole cash and alcohol. Police identified a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

On Sept. 27, police investigated a break and enter at a George Street store where cash was stolen. A suspect was identified and another arrest warrant was issued.

Then on Sept. 30, a suspect broke into a Charlotte Street office building by smashing a window and stole cash and a camera.

Officers attended and later located a suspect in the area of Aylmer and McDonnel streets.

“It was revealed that the male suspect was wanted on the warrants for various incidents,” police said.

Noel Christopher Jones, 42, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and is charged with three counts of break and enter, unauthorized use of a credit card, possession of property obtained by crime (under $5,000) and breach of probation.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Monday.