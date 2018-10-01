Police search for 66-year-old London man, ask for the public’s help

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 66-year-old London man.

Officers say Frank Shepherd lives in the area of Baseline Road and Wharncliffe Road, and was last spoken to Sunday afternoon. His current whereabouts are unknown, and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Police describe Shepherd as being a white man, five feet six inches, around 180 pounds with green eyes, short grey hair, and glasses.

He drives a 2009 Black four door Pontiac Wave with the licence plate BSYM 805.

Anyone with information in relation to Frank’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).