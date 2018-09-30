Hundreds show up for Winnipeg police unclaimed goods auction in Headingley

Shoppers on the hunt for a bargain headed to Headingley Sunday afternoon for this year’s Winnipeg Police Service Unclaimed Goods Auction, hosted by Associated Auto Auction, Ltd.

More than 500 items were up for auction, including TVs, sporting goods, clothing, and even a boat.

“We have everything from lawn mowers to rings, power tools, you name it we got it,” said Vita Verret, office manager at Associated Auto Auction, Ltd.

And even though it’s a buyer beware situation, that didn’t stop hundreds of people from showing up hoping to walk away with a steal of a deal.

“We had a lineup here before we even opened at 9 a.m.,” Verret said.

Doors opened at 9 a.m., and bargain hunters had until noon to browse the hundreds of items and test any that piqued their interests.

“You do have to check out the items because we do not, we sell as-is,” explained Verret.

The auction began right at noon. Verret said it’s fast-paced, and if you snooze, you lose.

This was the first unclaimed goods auction of the year.

There’s normally two, meaning bargain hunters will have another opportunity to go head-to-head in the near future.