New Brunswick woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Bayside
A A
A New Brunswick woman has died after a fatal crash on Route 127 in Bayside, N.B., on Saturday.
Police say they responded to the scene of the crash shortly after 10:50 a.m.
The Mounties believe the crash occurred when the vehicle left the road and rolled over.
WATCH: Multi-vehicle crash along Glenmore Road
The lone occupant, a 51-year-old woman, was ejected from the vehicle.
She died at the scene as a result of her injuries.
Police say their investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 506-466-7030.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.