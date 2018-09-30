Canada
September 30, 2018 9:42 am

New Brunswick woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Bayside

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a crash on Route 127 in Bayside, N.B.

A New Brunswick woman has died after a fatal crash on Route 127 in Bayside, N.B., on Saturday.

Police say they responded to the scene of the crash shortly after 10:50 a.m.

The Mounties believe the crash occurred when the vehicle left the road and rolled over.

The lone occupant, a 51-year-old woman, was ejected from the vehicle.

She died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 506-466-7030.

