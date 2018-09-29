Researchers tag third great white shark during N.S. expedition

Researchers looking for a possible great white shark mating site off Nova Scotia have tagged another shark in Canadian waters.

Ocearch founder Chris Fischer tweeted Saturday afternoon that his organization just released a four-metre long male great white from their vessel after tagging and collecting samples from it.

“White Shark Hal,” which Fischer said in his tweet is named after the people of Halifax, is the third shark Ocearch tagged during the group’s first expedition to Nova Scotia. Two other sharks – Nova and Jefferson, both male as well – were tagged last week.

The tag information will assist in understanding where great white sharks move in Canadian waters and help inform recovery and protection efforts. The public can also track shark movements through Ocearch’s online global shark tracker once they’ve been detected for the first time.

The Ocearch team made up of U.S. and Canadian researchers started their work in Atlantic Canada in mid-September, trying to shed more light on the migratory patterns of the mysterious creatures.

Scientists say the discovery of a Canadian mating site could be key to protecting the endangered ocean predators.