N.B. municipalities conference discusses record-breaking spring flooding

Parts of New Brunswick are less than six months removed from severe flooding that devastated some communities.

The so-called “100-year flood” has led communities to look at how they dealt with the situation then and what they can do better not if, but when they are faced with a similar situation.

The Union of New Brunswick Municipalities annual conference took on that issue hearing from officials directly involved from emergency management to government.

The head of the the province’s Emergency Measures Organization wants municipalities to be forward thinking and aware of climate change and further weather impacts on their communities.

“The key things that need to be done there (are) public awareness, get peoples mind in the game, adopt the idea of resilience as a mindset,” said Greg MacCallum.

Quispamsis Mayor Gary Clark, whose community was among many hit hard by flood waters, says although they can always do better, the town tried to prepare as much as they could beforehand.

“We actually had staff do up letters and we went door to door to prepare the residents in potential flood areas,” he explained.

NB Power says it has reacted by improving infrastructure, it’s relationship with its various partners and communications with the public.

“There are so many different modes of communicating now,” said Senior VP of Operations Lori Clark. “Whether it’s Facebook, whether it’s Twitter, Instagram. There are a number of different ways, not just the traditional news release or press release”.

In general EMO’s Greg MacCallum thinks New Brunswickers are much more aware, even in the most recent flood, than they might have been five or 10 years ago.

“I think people are paying attention and every one of these events is a learning experience.”