This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Candidates discuss health care

Decision Quebec: Health care

With Quebecers heading to the polls Monday, Global News’ final candidates’ debate centres on health care.

It’s an issue that matters to all Quebecers and has become a central theme of the election campaign.

The Quebec Liberal Party promises, if elected, to continue expanding the super-clinic network in a bid to unclog emergency rooms. Its platform also includes free dental coverage to seniors and children under 16.

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), for its part, is planning on improving access to family doctors and pledges that every Quebecer will have a doctor within the next four years. The party also promises to reduce emergency wait times by 90 minutes.

The Parti Québécois (PQ) is focusing on eliminating mandatory overtime for nurses and creating clinics without doctors so that nurses can offer front-line care for minor emergencies.

Finally, Québec Solidaire says it would implement a provincial pharmacare plan that would include buying drugs in bulk to distribute at a lower cost. It is also pledging free dental care for seniors, children and those on social assistance.

Representatives from the four main political parties joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard to elaborate on their platforms and debate issues related to health care in the province.

The candidates who joined Focus Montreal are as follows:

Jennifer Drouin, PQ candidate in Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques

Vanessa Roy, Québec Solidaire candidate for Verdun

Danielle McCann, CAQ candidate for Sanguinet

Gregory Kelley, Liberal candidate for Jacques-Cartier

Following the candidates' debate on health care, Orchard was joined by Ipsos Canada senior vice-president and general manager for Quebec Sébastien Dallaire and political commentator Dan Delmar, who offered some perspective on the discussions.

Candidates have also discussed education, transportation and immigration in previous debates.