Almost 20,000 people have applied for ‘Cannabis Connoisseur’ job posting

The company is looking for five pot smokers ready to try different types of marijuana.

Ever since a Toronto company put out a job posting to test marijuana, applications have been flying in from across the country, says marijuana business AHLOT.

The job posting went up 10 days ago. The pitch: Join Toronto-based marijuana company, AHLOT, to be part of their cannabis curation committee.

Vice-president Martin Strazovec says the number of applications has been overwhelming.

“We’ve been receiving, believe it or not, one applicant a minute since we launched.”

That’s just around 20,000 applicants, and they’re still accepting those applications until legalization in October.

The company is looking for five pot smokers to try different types of marijuana.

They can work from home and are entitled to $50 an hour, for a maximum of up to 16 hours a month.

