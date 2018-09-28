Pickup truck driver charged after 23-year-old pedestrian killed in northeast Edmonton

A 73-year-old man has been charged with careless driving after a collision in northeast Edmonton earlier this month left a pedestrian dead.

According to police, officers were called to the area of 66 Street and 137 Avenue at about 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 18, 2018.

“Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive female who had been struck by a Dodge Ram,” they said. “The woman was treated by EMS, but succumbed to her injuries on scene.

Police said they believe the pickup truck was leaving a gas station on the west side of the intersection at 66 Street and 137 Avenue and was trying to turn south on 66 Street. At that point, investigators allege the truck hit the 23-year-old pedestrian who was walking north on the sidewalk.

“Police believe the driver was looking north, while in the process of merging into southbound traffic when the woman was struck,” police said.

Speed and impairment are not believed to have played a role in the collision, police said.

William Nahayowski is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 21.