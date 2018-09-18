23-year-old woman struck and killed by truck in north Edmonton

A woman who was struck by a truck while walking on a sidewalk in northeast Edmonton shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday died from her injuries.

Police were called to the area of 66 Street and 137 Avenue at about 8:45 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a woman who was unresponsive. She had been struck by a Dodge Ram, police said.

The 23-year-old woman was treated by EMS but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the driver of the Dodge Ram was leaving a gas station on the west side of the intersection, trying to turn south on 66 Street, when he allegedly struck the woman, who was walking north on the sidewalk.

Neither speed nor impairment are believed to be factors in the fatal crash, EPS said.

“Police believe the driver was looking north, while in the process of merging into southbound traffic, when the woman was struck,” EPS said in a news release.

Charges are pending against the 73-year-old man who was driving the Dodge Ram, according to police.