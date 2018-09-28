$98K worth of purple fentanyl seized in Edmonton drug bust

Seven people have been charged following a lengthy investigation into a group alleged to have been trafficking drugs between Edmonton, Calgary and British Columbia.

The seven-month investigation ended with members of the Edmonton Drug and Gang Section (EDGE) searching two homes in the city’s north end — in the Griesbach and Hollick-Kenyon neighbourhoods.

Police seized a variety of drugs, including 394 grams of purple fentanyl, which officers estimate to have a street value of $98,000.

“Drug dealers have been known to use various dyes and buffing agents to create different coloured drugs to appeal to consumers,” Staff Sgt. Pierre Blais with EPS EDGE Section said.

“When you use street drugs, you never know what’s in them or how potent they are, and this can lead to serious harm or death.”

READ MORE: Edmonton police seize $213K worth of drugs after months-long investigation

Other items seized during the searches include:

46 grams of cocaine base with an estimated street value of $5,000

0.5 gram of methamphetamines with an estimated street value of $50

1.4 grams of marijuana

56 grams of buffing agent phenacetin

2 functional digital scales

$5,375 cash

Jasdeep Uthwani, 18 is charged with five counts each of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Ethan Kupsch, 20, is charged with two counts each of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Jordan Hope, 28, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

Morlene Junger, 20, is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

Jasmit Badesha, 19, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

David Dominic, 31, is charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Anthony Watson, 28, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of stolen property under $5,000.