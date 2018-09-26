Edmonton police seize $213K worth of drugs after months-long investigation

Four people have been charged in a months-long drug trafficking investigation in Edmonton that saw four homes searched and more than $200,000 worth of drugs seized.

Police began their investigation in March. On Sept. 20, members of the Edmonton Drug and Gang Section (EDGE) searched two homes in Windermere, one in MacEwan and another in the Davies industrial area. A vehicle was also searched as part of the investigation.

Officers seized a variety of drugs, including 3,783 pills that police believe were an analog of fentanyl disguised at Xanax pills.

“Police continue to find fentanyl and its analogs in various forms, including illicit pills designed to look like prescription medication,” Staff Sgt. Pierre Blais with the Edmonton Police Service EDGE Section said.

“People who use street drugs must understand that they may not be ingesting what they think they are, which could lead to serious harm or even death.”

READ MORE: $1M drug lab producing fentanyl to look like heroin shut down in southeast Edmonton

In total, police seized $213,570 worth of drugs and $12,600 cash.

The drugs seized by police include:

3,783 pills believed to be an analog of fentanyl disguised as Xanax pills (approximate street value of $151,320)

915g of ketamine (approximate street value of $29,250)

355g MDMA (approximate street value of $20,000)

201g cocaine ( approximate street value of $12,000)

375g phenacetin (approximate street value of $1,000)

Drug packaging and paraphernalia

READ MORE: $100K in drugs found in suitcase at Edmonton International Airport

Four people have since been charged in connection with the investigation.

Angelino Angeles, 25, is charged with eight counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of simple possession of a controlled substance and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Chiiming Diep, 24, is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of simple possession of a controlled substance and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Gezelle Mendoza, 26, and Vernon Schwehr, 27, are charged with three counts each of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.