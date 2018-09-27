B.C. launches money laundering reviews into real estate, horse racing, luxury cars

The B.C. government is launching new, twin reviews into money laundering in the province.

The reviews come in the wake of a critical report on money laundering in B.C. casinos conducted earlier this year by former high-ranking Mountie Peter German.

Like the initial German probe, the new reviews will be “fact-finding,” not “fault-finding” investigations.

Attorney General David Eby said the new reviews grow out of concerns German raised about the spread of money laundering from casinos to other sectors of the economy.

“We know the money has gone somewhere, and there is good reason to believe the bulk cash we saw at casinos is a fraction of the cash generated by illicit activities that may be circulating in British Columbia’s economy,” Eby said.

“In short, we can not ignore the red flags that came out of the casino review of a connection between individuals bringing bulk cash to casinos and our real estate market.”

One of the prongs of the review, headed by Eby’s ministry, will focus on “specific examples” of troubling activity in vulnerable sectors, including real estate, horse racing and luxury vehicles.

AG @Dave_Eby says he chose Peter German because of his knowledge of the gaming sector. The fact he's previously been employed by the entities he was reviewing wasn't a conflict. It's the reason they hired him. @scoopercooper @GlobalBC @CKNW #BCPoli #DirtyMoney — John Hua 華仁安 (@JohnHua) September 27, 2018

Eby has asked Peter German to conduct a second review looking to verify concerns he raised in his original report about the scale and scope of organized crime in those three sectors.

German’s report is due by March 2019.

The second review, led by the Ministry of Finance, will focus on risks to the real estate and financial services sector.

Finance Minister Carole James said the review’s focus on real estate is driven both by recommendations from the German report, along with a second report initiated this spring to look at regulation of the real estate industry.

.@carolejames pointing to more systemic discord, this time within the real estate industry and its regulators, that might may have resulted in gaps that could be exploited for money laundering. @GlobalBC @CKNW #BCPoli #DirtyMoney #VanRe — John Hua 華仁安 (@JohnHua) September 27, 2018

James said that report, spearheaded by independent consultant Dan Perrin, made a number of recommendations regarding regulatory structure and policy development, but also raised red flags about suspicious transactions.

“We now have two independent reports suggesting that our housing market could be used to launder money,” James said.

“In that report [Mr. Perrin] pointed out that our hot housing market and regulatory gaps have created opportunities for market manipulation with the potential for people to profit from questionable real estate activity.”

The Ministry of Finance has appointed Maureen Maloney to chair an Expert Panel on Money Laundering in Real Estate.

That panel will work to find gaps in enforcement of existing laws, consumer protection, financial services regulations, regulation of real estate professionals, and jurisdictional gaps between B.C. and the federal government.

A final report, with recommendations to prevent market manipulation and abuse, will be submitted by March 2019.