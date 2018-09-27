Margaret Atwood to appear at Kitchener’s Centre in the Square

Legendary Canadian author Margaret Atwood will be at the Centre in the Square in Kitchener for a special appearance on May 30.

Atwood will join musician and author Dave Bidini on stage to discuss themes, perception and inspiration behind her most provocative works.

A media release says, “Bidini will moderate the discussion, which will include art, technology and the role of girls and women in STEAM.”

The show is being held in support of The Museum, with a portion of all ticket sales going to education programming.

VIP tickets will allow those in attendance to attend a special session with the The Handmaid’s Tale author afterwards.