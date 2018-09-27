Sask. government breaks ground on 11 Habitat For Humanity homes in Regina

11 new Habitat for Humanity homes broke ground on Thursday, marking the start of a new chapter for 11 Regina families.

“Our government is pleased to support Habitat’s work in Saskatchewan,” Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Paul Merriman said.

“Together with our partners, we are helping Saskatchewan families in greatest housing need to live in dignity, safety and comfort. This initiative, and others throughout the province, support our goal of keeping Saskatchewan strong and moving forward.”

Located in Haultain Crossing, the multi-units will house 62 families, once completed.

“The Habitat for Humanity model has been proven time and again and we have already heard many success stories coming out of Haultain Crossing,” Regina mayor Michael Fougere said.

“I am proud of the City of Regina for supporting the next phase of this project and I am sure the next 11 families will be excited to begin work on their new homes.”

Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, made the announcement today.

“All Canadians deserve access to housing,” said Goodale.

“All over the country, our government is collaborating with partners like Habitat to produce positive housing outcomes for families. Adding another 11 homes to Haultain Crossing is a real shot in the arm for this project, and another positive step for our efforts to address the community’s housing needs.”

Habitat for Humanity Regina CEO Kelly Holmes-Binns said it goes a long way to ensuring a place for families looking for a better quality of life.

“By providing an interest-free, zero down payment mortgage that is set at 25 per cent of the family’s income, our homeownership program allows families to have a better quality of life and begin building equity in their future,” Holmes-Binns said.

“Thanks to the support of our amazing donors and volunteers, these 11 new families are beginning a journey that will provide strength, stability and self-reliance.”