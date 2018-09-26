Ottawa police seize rifle, drugs following search warrant

The Ottawa police drug unit has seized a rifle, brass knuckles and a large quantity of drugs after executing two search warrants in Nepean on Sept. 21.

Police say the gun seized is an Alberta tactical rifle. Other items seized include ammunition, drugs and a large amount of Canadian currency.

Police allege a butane extraction lab was operating at one of the residences. According to police, the lab used butane to extract THC from marijuana buds. Once the THC is extracted, the manufacturer then burns the butane away and is left with either an oil or a shatter. The oil is then used for THC gummies and the shatter is used for dabbing.

According to police, one dab — which fits on a fingertip — equals about four or five joints. The process is highly flammable and any flammable method of extracting THC is illegal, even under the cannabis act. Legal manufacturers use a different method involving water to extract the THC.

The rifle seized is not a restricted weapon according to police.

Wayple Lee Farrell, 36, Courtney Perrier, 21, Justin Laviolette, 34 and Daniel McEwen, 33, all of Ottawa, have been charged with several drug-related offences.

Other items seized include:

Marijuana 28.9 kg

Hash 2.6 kg

Shatter 649.2 gr

THC gummies 5.75 kg

Packaged THC gummies

THC oil 1.26L

THC resin 32.25 gr

THC vape pens

Money counter

Bag of shotgun shells

Bucket of 9 mm rounds

Box of primers

Packaging materials

THC extraction equipment

Drug scales

Canadian currency

