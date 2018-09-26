In rare step, OPP issue photo of unidentified man who died after Highway 417 incident

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have taken the “unique step” of releasing a photograph of a man who died after being seriously injured on Highway 417 in Ottawa because investigators have been unable to identify him after more than six weeks.

Police said they’re distributing the image, taken after the man died, in hopes that someone can identify him.

The incident occurred on Aug. 12. Officers found the man on the highway near the Pinecrest and Greenbank interchange around 10 p.m. First responders took the man to hospital but he died later from his injuries.

Provincial police released a sketch of the man on Aug. 24, but investigators said Monday they haven’t received any information to help identify him.

OPP describe the deceased man as approximately five feet 10 inches, 200 pounds, with short, reddish-brown hair and a goatee. Investigators believe he is between 25 and 35 years old.

The night police found him, he was wearing a T-shirt and navy blue Fila shorts with red and white stripes — along with black, size 12 Vans shoes.

He had been riding a black and silver Louis Garneau mountain bike, with a red water bottle holder and pink cable lock, according to the news release.

Police urge anyone with information about the man’s identity to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the nearest police authority.

Individuals can report information and tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).