September 26, 2018 9:45 am
Updated: September 26, 2018 9:48 am

Teen flown to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Richmond County

Global News

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Richmond District RCMP.

RCMP
A 17-year-old boy is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia’s Richmond County Tuesday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash happened just before 10:45 p.m. along Highway 4, between Thibeauville Road and Riverview Drive in River Bourgeois.

The small car left the road, struck a culvert, and came to rest in a grassy area, according to police.

The teen, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was sent to a local hospital, then flown to Halifax via LifeFlight for further treatment.

