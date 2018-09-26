2-year-old boy drowns in small pond on family’s property in Nova Scotia

RCMP say a toddler drowned in a man-made pond on his family’s property Tuesday evening in Auburn, N.S.

Officers were called at around 6 p.m. to a home on Highway 1, where a two-year-old boy had fallen into the small pond.

When police arrived, paramedics were attempting to resuscitate the child. The boy was transported to hospital but died just after 7 p.m.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing and their thoughts are with the victim’s family.