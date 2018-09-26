Canada
September 26, 2018 8:55 am

2-year-old boy drowns in small pond on family’s property in Nova Scotia

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

A two-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Auburn, N.S. Tuesday evening.

File/Global News
A A

RCMP say a toddler drowned in a man-made pond on his family’s property Tuesday evening in Auburn, N.S.

Officers were called at around 6 p.m. to a home on Highway 1, where a two-year-old boy had fallen into the small pond.

When police arrived, paramedics were attempting to resuscitate the child. The boy was transported to hospital but died just after 7 p.m.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing and their thoughts are with the victim’s family.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Auburn NS
Child drowning
child drowns
Drowning
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News