N.S. RCMP charge 2 after 3-month investigation into Port Saxon cannabis dispensary

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged two people after what they say was a three-month investigation into a dispensary in Port Saxon, N.S.

Police say the business — located on Shore Road between the communities of Shelburne, N.S. and Barrington, N.S. — was reportedly advertising its products on social media while not a licenced cannabis supplier.

RCMP also allege that people could purchase marijuana from the business without a prescription.

On Sept. 21, police executed a search warrant at the business and arrested a man and woman without incident.

During the search, police say they found a “significant amount” of marijuana products that had been prepared for retail sale.

Terry Lawrence Nickerson, 51, of Port Saxon, N.S., has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and breach of a firearms prohibition order.

Bertha Phyllis Marie Wilkinson, 47, also of Port Saxon, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Both have been released from custody and are set to attend Shelburne Provincial Court on Dec. 5.