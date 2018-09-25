Republican Congressman suggests Kavanaugh shouldn’t be disqualified even if allegations are true

Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer has questioned whether the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh are relevant to his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh has been fending off allegations from two women who accused him of sexual misconduct during his high school and college years, with reports of a potential third accuser further complicating his ascension to the position of Supreme Court Justice.

But North Dakota Congressman Cramer suggested that Kavanaugh shouldn’t necessarily be disqualified — even if the allegations are true.

“Even if it’s all true, does it disqualify him?” Cramer asked during an interview with North Dakota station Valley News Live. “It certainly means that he did something really bad 36 years ago, but does it disqualify him from the Supreme Court?”

Cramer added that Kavanaugh’s clean record since the alleged incident — involving accuser Christine Blasey Ford — should be taken into consideration.

“What if something like what Dr. Ford describes happened — it’s tragic, it’s unfortunate, it’s terrible, it should never happen in our society — but what if [there’s] 36 years of a record where there’s nothing like that again, but instead there’s a record of a perfect gentleman, of an intellect, of a stellar judge?” Cramer said.

However, he then appeared to contradict himself when he stated that he felt there would indeed be grounds to disqualify Kavanaugh if it’s found that he lied under oath when he denied that sexual assault occurred.

Cramer’s comments came on the heels of a radio interview last week in which he questioned the severity of Ford’s allegations, telling KNOX Radio that Kavanaugh’s conduct “was supposedly an attempt or something that never went anywhere.”

His remarks attracted criticism from Democratic Rep. Heidi Heitkamp, who is locked in a tight battle with Cramer for a North Dakota Senate seat.

