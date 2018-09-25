Rick Zamperin: Will Jays fans now change their tune on Roberto Osuna?

Now that former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna is no longer before the courts, will fans in Toronto continue to boo him?

On Monday night, Osuna was loudly booed by fans in his first game back at Rogers Centre as his Houston Astros beat the Jays 5-3.

Osuna earned his 19th save of the season as the defending champions won their 99th game of the season.

On Tuesday, an assault charge against Osuna, 23, was withdrawn after he agreed to a peace bond — which is not an admission of guilt.

He was charged with assault in May in an alleged domestic incident and was suspended without pay for 75 games for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

The Crown said there was no “reasonable prospect” of conviction after the complainant said she wouldn’t testify in the case.

I was surprised and disappointed that fans gave Osuna the gears in his return to Toronto because I think they would’ve been cheering if he was a Blue Jay.

Fans are fickle, yes, and they can cheer and boo until their hearts are content — they pay to have that right — but in this case, I think they struck out.