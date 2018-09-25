Westport teen seriously injured after getting ejected from car

A stretch of County Road 42 in Westport was closed in both directions for six hours following a serious rollover collision.

OPP from Leeds County were called to the scene at County Road 42 and Noonan Road around 9:30 p.m. on Monday night.

READ MORE: 12 year old one of 7 people sent to hospital after serious collision on Princess Street

A 17-year-old teen from north Grenville was heading east on County Road 42 when his 2008 Subaru lost control and rolled into a ditch.

There were two passengers in the car at the time. A 16-year-old, who was ejected out of the car while it rolled into a ditch.

WATCH: Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver on the fatal crash that killed a teen

The 16-year-old was taken to the Kingston General Hospital and is suffering from serious injuries.

The driver and the other passenger were found with minor injuries.

The road reopened at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, while police continued their investigation.