Kingston Police investigating serious motor vehicle collision
According to Kingston Police more than one person was taken to hospital from the scene of serious collision early Tuesday morning.
Police were called to a single vehicle crash involving a utility pole on Princess St. near the Kingston Dodge Chrysler Dealership at 3 o’clock.
The Kingston Police Forensic Unit was called to the scene to help in the investigation.
Police say motorists should avoid the area as a prolonged closure is expected on Princess Street, in both directions, between Taylor Kidd Blvd and Portsmouth Avenue.
