August 21, 2018 6:39 am
Updated: August 21, 2018 7:04 am

Kingston Police investigating serious motor vehicle collision

Princess Street, between Portsmouth Ave and Taylor Kidd Blvd is closed due to a serious motor vehicle collision

According to Kingston Police more than one person was taken to hospital from the scene of serious collision early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a single vehicle crash involving a utility pole on Princess St. near the Kingston Dodge Chrysler Dealership at 3 o’clock.

The Kingston Police Forensic Unit was called to the scene to help in the investigation.

Police say motorists should avoid the area as a prolonged closure is expected on Princess Street, in both directions, between Taylor Kidd Blvd and Portsmouth Avenue.

 

