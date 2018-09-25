Downtown discussion the focus of Winnipeg mayoral forum Tuesday

Mayoral candidates will gather for another forum Tuesday night and the centre of the discussion will be the centre of the city.

Downtown Winnipeg is the topic at the forum hosted by Downtown Winnipeg BIZ. All candidates are expected to be in attendance.

One issue expected to be at the forefront is one which has dominated the headlines surrounding this election so far: the re-opening of Portage and Main to pedestrians.

In a survey of the candidates posted to the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ website, mayor Brian Bowman was the only one who said they would support the re-opening.

Winnipeggers will vote on the issue in a plebiscite as part of the civic election on Oct. 24.

Other issues expected to be discussed include downtown revitalization, safety, rapid transit, and taxes.

In videos posted to the Downtown Winnipeg Biz YouTube account, candidates shared their ways to improve downtown if they are elected and are expected to voice those opinions again on Tuesday.

The first forum of this year’s election was held on Sept. 18 when candidates spoke about environmental issues at the University of Winnipeg.

The event is free and open to the public and takes place at Manitoba Hydro Place at 6:30 p.m.

