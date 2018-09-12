Politics
September 12, 2018 5:28 pm
Updated: September 12, 2018 5:31 pm

Support for opening Portage and Main reaches all-time low

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Portage and Main in Winnipeg.

The Canadian Press
The percentage of Winnipeggers who want to see the barriers eradicated at Portage and Main has reached its lowest point since polling on the issue began.

Only 33 per cent of Winnipeggers think Portage and Main should be opened, according to the latest poll from Probe Research and commissioned by CBC. That’s down from 42 per cent just two years ago.

The biggest concerns? Safety and the slowing down of traffic.

The top reasons why people want to see Portage and Main closed.

Probe Research

Participants in the poll were also asked no matter if they thought the iconic intersection should remain open or closed, to list the top reasons why it should be opened. Accessibility and ease of pedestrian access were top of mind for most.

The reasons why Portage and Main should be opened.  Probe Research

Probe Research

People were also concerned the true cost of opening Portage and Main (currently estimated at about $11 million) is an unknown, with 27 per cent of respondents unsure what the true cost would be.

Winnipeggers will vote on the issue in a plebiscite on Oct. 24.

See the full report here.

WATCH: Water damage to Portage and Main underground

