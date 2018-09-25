Crime
September 25, 2018

Vernon police investigating break and enter of pub in Grindrod

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police are investigating a break and enter of the Riverfront Pub in Grindrod, B.C.

A pub in Grindrod was broken into early Tuesday morning and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen, according to North Okanagan RCMP.

Police say a thief or thieves smashed a window at the rear of The Riverfront Pub to gain entry, eventually fleeing with a Keno till, which contained the cash.

Police responded to the break and enter at approximately 6 a.m.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

