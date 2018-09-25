Vernon police investigating break and enter of pub in Grindrod

A pub in Grindrod was broken into early Tuesday morning and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen, according to North Okanagan RCMP.
Police say a thief or thieves smashed a window at the rear of The Riverfront Pub to gain entry, eventually fleeing with a Keno till, which contained the cash.
Police responded to the break and enter at approximately 6 a.m.
Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.
