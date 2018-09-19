Winnipeg police arrest two after $9,000 worth of liquor thefts

Winnipeg police have arrested two people who they say stole a combined total of more than $9,000 worth of liquor.

The suspects are not connected to one another, but both were arrested Tuesday, said police.

Over the course of three months, police said a teenage girl stole about $4,050 worth of alcohol from liquor marts across Winnipeg.

In one of the nine instances, cops said she threw a bottle at a security guard, hitting him, and tossed another at a customer before running off.

On Tuesday, police allege the suspect turned a bottle upside down and threatened an employee before leaving the store.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrested a girl, 16, after a short foot chase in the Sargent Park neighbourhood.

Between mid-April and early July, a 28-year-old woman took $5,150 of alcohol from Winnipeg liquor marts, said police.

In six of the 18 incidents where the suspect is charged with stealing liquor, she used bear spray on employees and customers. She also threatened to bear spray employees on another two occasions.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit arrested a woman at a home in West St. Paul Tuesday afternoon.

Both suspects face charges for theft and robbery.

