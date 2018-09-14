Three teens arrested after Jefferson Avenue liquor store robbed

Winnipeg police say they seized stolen booze and a fake gun as they arrested three teenagers in connection with a robbery at the Liquor store Mart on Jefferson Avenue.

Police said three youths headed into the store Thursday at about 8:30 p.m. Police allege that one of the teens stole two bottles of liquor and another produced a silver handgun and pointed it at staff. All three then ran away.

No one was hurt.

READ MORE: ‘Significant increase’ in thefts at Manitoba liquor stores, say Winnipeg police

Police say they found three suspects in a back lane on Mapleglen Drive and recovered two stolen bottles of booze and an imitation handgun.

The boys, aged 14, 15 and 17, face numerous charges including armed robbery and pointing a firearm.

WATCH: Police investigating 1,200 thefts from MLCC stores in 2018