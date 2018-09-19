Man charged with theft following Walmart evacuation in Norfolk County

Provincial police in Norfolk County have charged one man with theft after a Walmart was evacuated over concerns of a suspicious package.

OPP say they were called in by Walmart employees at a Queensway East, Simcoe location at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the store received a call from an unknown male who spoke of a suspicious package that was dangerous.

According to police, all customers and employees were immediately evacuated from the store following the call.

Upon arrival, police say they couldn’t locate the reported suspicious package. However, police took a male into custody for an alleged theft that happened prior to the store being evacuated. Police say the merchandise that could be recovered was returned to employees of the store.

Police say they have charged a 31-year-old Norfolk County man with theft under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in a Simcoe court at a later date.