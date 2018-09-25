Sports
September 25, 2018 1:46 pm

Ottawa Senators place forward Zack Smith on waivers

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ottawa Senators left wing Zack Smith pressures Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Petr Mrazek as he tries to control a shot during first period NHL action Saturday February 24, 2018 in Ottawa.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Zack Smith on waivers.

Smith has three years remaining on a four-year, US$13-million dollar contract extension he signed in January 2017.

The 30-year-old native of Maple Creek, Sask., has played his entire NHL career with Ottawa and has 85 goals, 80 assists and 612 penalty minutes over 542 career regular-season games.

Known for his physical play, Smith has also shown some offensive flair. He scored 25 goals and added 11 assists in 2015-16 and had 16 goals and 16 assists the following season.

His production dropped off considerably last season, when he managed five goals and 14 assists in 68 games.

