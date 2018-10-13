Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Kawartha Lakes

The next City of Kawartha Lakes council will be reduced in half while four candidates seek the top seat in the predominately rural region in Central Ontario.

Mayor Andy Letham will seek to be re-elected after a landslide victory in 2014.

Letham is up against current city councillors Gord James (Ward 12) and Brian Junkin (Ward 7) along with activist Peter Weygang.

WATCH: The candidates for mayor in the City of Kawartha Lakes

Voters will also elect eight councillors instead of the traditional 16. In March 2017, council voted 15-2 in favour of reducing the size of council, which came with a number of boundary changes.

Candidates

Mayor

Andy Letham (incumbent)

Gord James (incumbent councillor)

Brian Junkin (incumbent councillor)

Peter Weygang

Council

Ward 1

Raymonde Blais Couture

Don Logan

Rob Macklem (incumbent)

Emmett Yeo (incumbent Ward 2)

Ward 2

Jim Greensides

Afe Helleman

Leslie Mieszkowski

Kathleen Seymour-Fagan

Stephen Slack

John Snider

Ward 3

Stephen Clarke

Doug Elmslie

Roger McInnis

Ward 4

George Davidson

Ian Nicolson

John Pollard (incumbent Ward 8)

Andrew Veale (incumbent)

Ward 5

Derrick Camphorst

Pat Dunn (incumbent Ward 10)

Duncan Gallacher

John Hagarty

Ward 6

Ron Ashmore

Jeffery Farquhar

Gerard Jilesen

Mary Ann Martin (incumbent Ward 15)

Emily Nigro

Al Robb

Pat Warren

Ward 7

Charles Clarke

Patrick O’Reilly (incumbent Ward 11)

Ward 8

Wayne Hunt

Jack Morrison

Michelle Murphy-Ward

Tracy Richardson

Heather Stauble (incumbent Ward 16)

David Watson

Boundary

The City of Kawartha Lakes is the second-largest single-tier municipality in Ontario, compromised of a number of communities including Lindsay, Bobcaygeon, Fenelon Falls, Omemee, Pontypool and Woodville. Formerly known as Victoria County, the City of Kawartha Lakes saw the amalgamation of 13 townships and six villages into one entity. Incorporation was in 2001. Farming, agriculture and tourism are among the top employers.

Population (2016)

75,243

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/Ont. median

$107,793/$115,381

Crime Severity Index (2016) – municipal/Ont.

74.75/55.0

Violent Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

91.88/68.69

Political representation

Federal

Jamie Schmale (Conservative) – Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock

Provincial

Laurie Scott (Progressive Conservative) – Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock