Mike’s Monday Outlook: fall picks up where summer left off

It has been almost a wintery start to fall. Snow on the first day of fall isn’t unheard of, but it also isn’t really expected.

September will typically see 0.3 cm of snow but with temperatures staying on the cool side for the near future, there’s a chance that some of the upcoming showers could fall as snowflakes pretty soon.

RELATED: Mike’s Monday Outlook: shaping up for a cool end to summer

A long range temperature forecast from the National Weather Service in the United States paints a pretty clear picture — note all the blue below Manitoba.

We shouldn’t expect a real warm up to happen in the near future. Temperatures are below normal and they’re likely to stay that way for a while.

This week will be more of what we experienced over the weekend — cloudy, cool and some rain with maybe a bit more snow in southern Manitoba.

It doesn’t look like Winnipeg will see more snow this week but it’s not impossible. There are some models picking up some snowfall towards the end of the week, but rain is likely what we see more.

RELATED: Manitoba Hydro crews working to restore power following Saturday’s snowfall

While there’s a chance for showers most days, it will be very scattered and very light. Generally, you won’t have to dress for rain, more for the expected cool temperatures. The exception will be Wednesday. That’s the day where we’ll likely get some “real” rain.

WATCH: Summer was hot, but also cold. Remember this from June?

Wednesday will see a low pressure system move into southern Manitoba from the northwest. It looks likely to get to Winnipeg later in the day — around the afternoon or evening.

Outside of that rain event, it looks like it’s going to be a cool, cloudy and somewhat damp week.