Manitoba Hydro crews working to restore power following Saturday’s snowfall
Manitoba Hydro crews are working to restore power in a number of areas following Saturday’s snowfall.
As of Sunday morning, there were approximately 2,400 reported outages.
The affected areas include the Parkland region and parts of southern Manitoba west from Neepawa through to south Winnipeg and the Steinbach area.
According to Manitoba Hydro, most outages were due to heavy snow on trees, causing them to bend and contact power lines.
Crews are also working to fix a number of downed power lines.
Manitoba Hydro is reminding people to stay away from downed power lines and anything they may touch.
