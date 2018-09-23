Weather
September 23, 2018 12:39 pm

Manitoba Hydro crews working to restore power following Saturday’s snowfall

By Global News

Manitoba Hydro is warning people to stay away from downed power lines.

Manitoba Hydro/Twitter
A A

Manitoba Hydro crews are working to restore power in a number of areas following Saturday’s snowfall.

As of Sunday morning, there were approximately 2,400 reported outages.

READ MORE: Environment Canada places New Brunswick under frost advisory

The affected areas include the Parkland region and parts of southern Manitoba west from Neepawa through to south Winnipeg and the Steinbach area.

READ MORE: Fall weather forecast: What Canadians can expect from coast to coast

According to Manitoba Hydro, most outages were due to heavy snow on trees, causing them to bend and contact power lines.

Crews are also working to fix a number of downed power lines.

Manitoba Hydro is reminding people to stay away from downed power lines and anything they may touch.
Report an error
Fall
Manitoba Hydro
Neepawa
Outages
Power Outage
restoring power
Snow knocks out power
Snowfall
Steinbach
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News