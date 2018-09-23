Manitoba Hydro crews working to restore power following Saturday’s snowfall

Manitoba Hydro crews are working to restore power in a number of areas following Saturday’s snowfall.

As of Sunday morning, there were approximately 2,400 reported outages.

#mboutage We estimate customers in the St. Norbert area will see power restored in about two hours. Thanks for your patience tonight. Please be safe. pic.twitter.com/xLwSy3QpZB — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) September 23, 2018

2/2 Crews in Neepawa and Russell will be restoring outages till midnight and then starting again on Sunday at 8 a.m. Some customers will not have power till Sunday. Crews will respond only to 911 calls throughout the night. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) September 23, 2018

The affected areas include the Parkland region and parts of southern Manitoba west from Neepawa through to south Winnipeg and the Steinbach area.

According to Manitoba Hydro, most outages were due to heavy snow on trees, causing them to bend and contact power lines.

#mboutage 1/2 Crews in Neepawa working towards restoring all customers tonight. Crews in Russell will be restoring customers till midnight and starting again at 8 a.m. Extra crews called in. Some customers will be w/o service till morning. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) September 23, 2018

#mboutage 2/2 Cause of most outages are due to snow accumulations of up to 6” causing trees to bend or break and contacting powerlines. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) September 23, 2018

Crews are also working to fix a number of downed power lines.

#mboutage We require an emergency outage for customers in the rural area of Blumenort today to replace a pole. Outage will be a few hours. Please be safe today while driving. pic.twitter.com/5oGzzYpwvP — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) September 23, 2018

#mboutage Our crews are also dealing with a number of down power lines today due to heavy snow causing tree contacts. If you see a downed line, treat it as live and keep away. https://t.co/BmWb4K373C — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) September 23, 2018

Manitoba Hydro is reminding people to stay away from downed power lines and anything they may touch.