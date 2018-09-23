Environment Canada places New Brunswick under frost advisory

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for New Brunswick as temperatures are set to drop to near or below freezing over Sunday and into Monday morning.

The federal agency says that frost is set to develop as a result of clear skies and light winds.

Northwestern New Brunswick should expect the coldest temperatures overnight as temperatures could drop near -5 C.

Environment Canada is recommending that New Brunswickers take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants, trees and crops.

