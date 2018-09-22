Thousands in the dark in New Brunswick due to high winds, toppled trees

Over 6,000 NB Power customers are currently in the dark after high winds caused trees to fall onto power lines.

The largest outage appears to be in Central York Sunbury, where 3,592 customers have been affected by unplanned outages.

Nearly 3,200 in Fredericton alone are without power.

In a social media post, NB Power said crews are in the assessment phase and there is currently no timeline on when power will be restored.

High winds have caused trees to make contact with our lines. Our crews are in the assessment phase and will begin generating times of restoration on our website once they have a better idea of situation on the ground. Weather is being monitored throughout the province today. — NB Power (@NB_Power) September 22, 2018

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for the Acadian Peninsula, with gusts reaching as a high as 100 km/h along the Bay of Chaleur coast.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” Environment Canada said in a weather advisory.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

The winds are expected to diminish around noon, but will remain relatively strong through the afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

All of New Brunswick is under a frost advisory.

