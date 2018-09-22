Fall weather forecast: What Canadians can expect from coast to coast

As we say goodbye to summer, Canadians are likely wondering what weather the fall will bring.

READ MORE: Canada Day heat wave latest example of changing climate patterns, experts say

As daylight dwindles and the leaves begin to change colour, morning dew will soon be replaced by frost, then inevitably snowflakes dancing down from the clouds. These are sure signs that fall in the air and for some, this is the most depressing thing they’ve read all day.

WATCH: 7 provinces issue hot weather warnings (July 17)

But for those who have had enough of the heat and humidity, these changes can’t come soon enough. Since the change of season is inevitable, we may as well embrace it and be prepared. This is what to expect this fall across Canada.

British Columbia

It’s been a long summer fire season in B.C. sparked by heat, dry brush and lots of lightning.

September rains have helped control the fires and smoke in the region but it looks like ridging will redevelop this fall along the West Coast. This will act as a buffer keeping the active storm track further north leading to a return of above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation (fall style).

Look for this pattern to continue into the winter months as well.

WATCH: B.C. wildfire crews watch in disbelief as fire tornado swallows hose near Vanderhoof

Prairie provinces

Cold air and even snow made an early appearance in Alberta and parts of Saskatchewan in September and there is more of both coming in the next few weeks.

READ MORE: Edmonton hit with blast of winter on last day of summer

A deep trough will be centred around Manitoba in early October allowing early season arctic air to feed in and making it feel more like early November. Thankfully the air will moderate later in the month and overall fall will be milder than normal in the west and near average in the east.

Ontario and Quebec

It’s been a fantastic September so far in both these provinces which will make the colder-than-normal start to October feel even more stark in comparison.

Early season snow flurries and lake effect are also possible as temperatures feel more like early November than early October.

Much like in the Prairies, a milder-than-normal pattern will take over in November and early December so fall ends up averaging near or above normal overall.

Atlantic Canada

After an extremely warm and humid summer in Atlantic Canada, the cooler fall days could be welcome relief for Maritimers, many of whom do not have air conditioning.

READ MORE: Heat warnings continue for much of East Coast

With water temperatures just off the East Coast still sizzling (compared to normal), air temperatures will also remain above normal through fall.

We’re also keeping an eye on late-season tropical developments which could bring significant rain and wind in early October.

WATCH: Maritime heatwave continues as humidex expected to reach 42

Yukon, NWT and Nunavut

Summer was unusually cool for the eastern Arctic and areas adjacent to Hudson Bay. This was welcome news for an area that has seen abnormally warm summers in the past few years. The cooler-than-normal trend looks to continue this fall which would mean an early freeze and snow.

This will also need to be watched late in the fall as this cold air starts to dive further south into the Great Lakes.