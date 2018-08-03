Heat warnings continue for much of East Coast, but relief coming for some

Heat warnings remain in effect for much of Atlantic Canada today.

Environment Canada says the humidex could reach 35 today in parts of P.E.I.

Newfoundland was also expecting to see temperatures soar to 28 degrees Celsius, with the humidex going up to 34 over southern areas.

In Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, temperatures could reach 30 degrees with humidex levels as high as 37.

Although the sticky weather will continue into the long weekend for much of Nova Scotia and P.E.I., relief is coming elsewhere.

In the St. John’s area and elsewhere in Newfoundland, Environment Canada says “cooler air is expected to arrive late in the day as winds turn to northerly.”

New Brunswick is to get “a cooler air mass” Saturday.

The forecast for central P.E.I. says “these warm and humid conditions are expected to persist throughout the weekend.”