Mike’s Monday Outlook: shaping up for a cool end to summer

After a day where Manitoba saw the hottest temperatures in the country, Winnipeg and the rest of southern Manitoba will have to settle for some cooler weather for the last days of summer.

Sunday in southern Manitoba, with warm front moving over southern Manitoba ahead of a cold front, the southeast corner of the province experiences some significantly warmer temperatures than areas just a couple hours away.

Sunday's max temps across srn MB reveals incredible temperature gradient across RRV. Temps reached 27.5C in Winnipeg, but only 20C in Stonewall, 15C in Portage and 13C in Gimli. Hottest spot in MB and Canada was Sprague at 32.8C #mbwx pic.twitter.com/lfoHyqxGOA — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) September 17, 2018

Monday, the rest of southern Manitoba started the week behind the cold front with noticeably cooler temperatures.

The rest of the week will follow that trend with varying cloud cover.

The general outlook for the week will involve high pressure building in the prairies. These systems will create a northerly wind flow helping keep temperatures down. There will be some rain (and maybe snow) in northern Manitoba on Tuesday but for the south, it looks like there the potential for a bit more rain later in the week.

After a hot and dry summer, it’s looking like we’re all ready for fall. The first day of autumn is Saturday, September 22nd.

